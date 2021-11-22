Rebecca Ruud case: trial date set for woman accused of killing her daughter

A trial date has been set for Rebecca Ruud, who is charged with killing her daughter Savannah Lecki

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A trial date has been set for Rebecca Ruud, the woman accused of killing and dismembering her daughter, Savannah Leckie in Ozark County in 2017. Ruud’s bench trial will happen on March 7, 2022.

The Missouri Supreme Court assigned the case to Judge Calvin Holden in 2017. Because the trial is now a bench trial, it will take place in Holden’s courtroom in Greene County.

Earlier in November, the Missouri Supreme Court overturned Holden’s ruling that a recording between Ruud and her lawyer could not be used in evidence. Ruud’s attorneys argued attorney-client privilege. The Missouri Supreme Court, however, ruled Ruud waived that privilege when she voluntarily disclosed that recording to a third party.

Savannah Leckie's remains were found in 2017. Her mother Rebecca Ruud will stand trial for her murder in March 2022
Savannah Leckie

Savannah Leckie was reported missing on July 20, 2017, by her mother, Rebecca Ruud. Leckie’s remains were later discovered, burned on Ruud’s property.

Ruud married Robert Peat Jr, on Friday, August 4, 2017, the same day Leckie’s remains were found. The Ozark County Sheriff arrested them both a few days later. Prosecutors charged Ruud and Peat with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

Robert Peat, Jr. is also charged in the case of Savannah Leckie's death
Robert Peat, Jr.

A trial date for Peat has not been set yet. Judge Holden is also the judge on Peat’s case.

