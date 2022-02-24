OZARK COUNTY, Mo.– A trial date has been rescheduled for Rebecca Ruud, the Ozark County woman accused of killing and dismembering her daughter Savannah Leckie in 2017.

Ruud’s bench trial was originally scheduled for March 7, 2022. It now will be held from June 27-June 29, 2022.

The hearing will still be taking place in Greene County.

Ruud’s case was originally scheduled in November 2021, shortly after the Missouri Supreme Court overturned the ruling that a recording between Ruud and her lawyer could not be used as evidence.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that Ruud waived her attorney-client privilege when she voluntarily disclosed the recording to a third party.

Ruud’s daughter Savannah Leckie was reported missing on July 20, 2017, by her mother, Rebecca Ruud. Leckie’s remains were later discovered, burned on Ruud’s property.

Ruud married Robert Peat Jr, on Friday, August 4, 2017, the same day Leckie’s remains were found. The Ozark County Sheriff arrested them both a few days later.

Prosecutors charged Ruud and Peat with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse. A trial date for Peat has not been set yet.