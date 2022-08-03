BOLIVAR, Mo.– An inmate who escaped custody on Wednesday has now been apprehended, police said.

Charlotte Ward, 32, was walking chained together with other inmates to the Polk County Courthouse for court appearances. Ward slipped out of her handcuffs and authorities said she ran southwest away from Bolivar Square.

After hiding her orange jumpsuit in some weeds, Ward then broke into an apartment near South Pike Avenue and West Walnut Street to steal new clothes. While at the scene, a Polk County Sheriff found and arrested her.

Ward was being held on a $10,700 bond for charges of peace disturbance, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing $750 or more, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to affix motor vehicle plates.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they will be seeking charges of escape from custody and resisting arrest. Those charges have not yet been placed.