Police: Shooting at Eldon funeral was murder-suicide attempt

ELDON, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man who fired a shot at a funeral in central Missouri was trying to commit a murder-suicide. No one was hurt in the shooting Wednesday at the Millard-Rekus Funeral Home in Eldon.

Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Eldon police say Duncan fired one shot before he was detained by two men at the funeral home.

Police say in a news release that their investigation indicates Duncan meant to kill his ex-wife at the funeral and then kill himself.