Police: Shooting at Eldon funeral was murder-suicide attempt

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

ELDON, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man who fired a shot at a funeral in central Missouri was trying to commit a murder-suicide. No one was hurt in the shooting Wednesday at the Millard-Rekus Funeral Home in Eldon.

Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Eldon police say Duncan fired one shot before he was detained by two men at the funeral home.

Police say in a news release that their investigation indicates Duncan meant to kill his ex-wife at the funeral and then kill himself. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now