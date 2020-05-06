Police officer shot near I-44 and Elm in Webster Groves, suspect dead

WEBSTER GROVES, MO (KTVI)– Breaking news out Webster Groves where a police officer was shot near I-44 and Elm Avenue Tuesday night around 8:20 p.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells Fox 2 that the officer is a member of the Webster Groves Police Department.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department told Fox 2 that two officers from the Webster Groves Police Department were dispatched to I-44 and Elm Avenue for an assist motorist call in separate vehicles. Once on the scene one of the officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle, the only person in the car, the driver exited, and started firing at the officer. The officer returned fire, both the officer and suspect were struck several times by gunfire.

The officer self-tourniqueted himself and was transported to the hospital by the other officer.

Multiple police departments responded to the scene.

Traffic on westbound I-44 was shut down to allow officers and technicians to collect evidence, and conduct an investigation.

The suspect later died from his injuries at the scene.

The spokesperson said both officers were wearing body cameras.