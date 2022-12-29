SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, police were called to the 2200 block of North Link Avenue in northeast Springfield to investigate a double homicide.

When Springfield Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. This man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After making a safety sweep of the residence, officers also found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported that this appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community. They also said that there is no suspect at this time. The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Officers were still investigating the scene this morning at 6 a.m. This article will be updated as more information is released.