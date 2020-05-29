Police investigating 3 separate shootings in Cape Girardeau

by: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS-TV) – Police in southeastern Missouri are investigating at least three separate shootings in Cape Girardeau that happened within an 8-hour period.

Television station KFVS reports that the first shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, when officers found a man who had been shot in the back in a parking lot. Police were called out again at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to a neighborhood where a man was several times outside of a home. And shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, police say a woman was shot in the stomach inside her home during a disturbance with someone she knew.

Police say none of the shootings were related. Authorities did not give the medical conditions of those shot.

