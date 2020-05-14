Police investigate shooting death of Kansas City man

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police in Kansas City are investigating that city’s latest homicide.

Police say officers were called late Wednesday night to the northeastern part of Kansas City for reports of gunshots. Arriving officers found a man down in the street who had been shot several times.

The man was rushed to a Kansas City hospital, where he later died. Police have not released the victim’s name. No arrests in the case had been reported by Thursday morning.

Police say the shooting happened only blocks from where another shooting homicide took place earlier this week, but investigators do not believe the killings are related.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now