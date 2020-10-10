Police in Missouri resume search for missing Chinese woman

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. Elledge, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the death of his wife Mengqi Ji Elledge of Columbia, although her body has not been found. (Boone County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police in central Missouri have resumed the search for the body of a Chinese woman who has been missing for a year.

Joseph Elledge, the husband of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. Police have searched for her body in the Lamine River near Boonville, where cadaver dogs hit on a scent.

The search ended in June but resumed on Wednesday because the river level had dropped substantially. Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter says investigators plan to search through debris from a levee that police built at the site to help with the search.