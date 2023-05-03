UPDATE 2 P.M.: The two suspects have been identified. The Springfield Police Department has not released their names.

Original article:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The April 29 crash killed Sandra Brown. The vehicle is a red 2005-2010 Chevrolet Cobalt four-door sedan. A man was driving and a woman was in the passenger seat.

Springfield police ask that anyone who has information about the owners of the vehicle or its whereabouts call the SPD Traffic Unit at 417-864-1447. People can also give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

Brown was a pedestrian walking near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and Lindberg Street. She was allegedly struck by a motorcycle ridden by 56-year-old Rodney Shires. Shires was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

The Chevrolet Cobalt was also seen hitting Brown and fleeing the scene.