SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police arrested three people for a robbery at a Springfield tobacco shop.

Officers say it happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, in the parking lot of the Smoke Science business in the 1800 block of E. Grand Street.

According to police, the three suspects approached a man who had two bicycles with him. The encounter turned physical when the three suspects tried to steal the bikes from the victim and one suspect pulled out a gun.

The victim handed over his wallet and the suspects took off. Police located the suspects and arrested them near Glenstone and Bennet.