TEXAS COUNTY, Mo.– One man has been arrested and charged with sodomy following a Texas County investigation.

Andrew Nix, 33, was arrested following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child victim. Authorities said during the investigation two child victims said an adult had sexual contact with them while visiting their residence.

Nix was taken into custody.

During a police interview, Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said Nix made statements implicating himself in the crime. Nix was already a registered sex offender prior to the incident.

Nix is being held in Texas County Jail on two counts of Statutory Sodomy with a person less than 12 years old, with a pending $1,000,000 bond.

No court dates have been scheduled.