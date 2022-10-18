SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For people wondering what the day of a police force looks like, here are all the types of reports that the Springfield Police Department filed during 24-hour periods.

Ozarks First is working to give readers an in-depth look at crime trends and what is happening in Springfield.

Oct. 11, Tuesday — Compared to Monday’s reports, officers had a significant increase of abandoned vehicles, stealing, and vandalism to property reports on Tuesday.

Oct. 12, Wednesday — Domestic assaults tripled from Tuesday and drug reports reached their peak for the week on Wednesday. Stealing reports dropped drastically and stayed comparatively low for the rest of the week.

Oct. 13, Thursday — Abandoned vehicle calls ramped on Thursday up as the weekend grew closer. Auto thefts, stealing from vehicles, and reports of vehicles leaving scenes of accidents reached their peak on Thursday.

Oct. 14, Friday — No DWIs were reported on Friday, which is the only day of the week this happened. However, non-injury motor vehicle accident reports reached their peak this day.

Oct. 15, Saturday — With the weekend in full swing, abandoned vehicle reports reach their second-highest record, while residential burglaries and assaults reached their peak of the week.

Oct. 16, Sunday — Notably, no non-injury motor vehicle accidents were reported this day, though there were some accidents where people left the scene. DWIs reached their peak on Sunday.

Types of reportsMon., Oct. 10Tue., Oct. 11Wed., Oct. 12Thu., Oct. 13Fri., Oct. 14Sat., Oct. 15Sun., Oct. 16
Abuse of 9111000000
Abandoned vehicle174157134
Animal call0000000
Assault3452364
Assault, domestic7395746
Assault, life threat0010000
Assist agency0200100
Assist person1000000
Auto theft, stolen vehicle8759333
Burglary, commercial1122030
Burglary, residential5221461
Check vehicle0210000
Check person2120001
Check well-being2324150
Child abuse, endangering1131110
Child molestation0010000
Deceased person2011001
Disturbance, domestic3301212
Disturbance, general0110130
Driving while intoxicated1133014
Drugs, all activities5682432
Elder abuse0000000
Fail to return borrowed vehicle0000101
False alarm8101410121617
Fire0000100
Found property2313320
Forgery0110100
Forgery, prescription0000010
Fraudulent use of a credit card0101310
Harassment1011321
Identity theft0011000
Incomplete report entry0010001
Indecent exposure0100000
Juvenile situation, noncriminal0112010
Liquor law violation0200000
Littering, illegal dumping1000000
Lost property3100100
Miscellaneous, all other0143610
Missing person, adult3122000
Missing person, juvenile0112111
Motor vehicle accident148151216120
Motor vehicle accident, injury3510201
Motor vehicle accident, leaving the scene2369125
Motor vehicle accident, walk-in5443400
Order of protection violation0212100
Rape2200002
Receiving stolen property0000000
Recovered vehicle2110000
Repossessed vehicle6401100
Robbery, commercial0000001
Robbery, individual0100100
Sex offense, all except rape4111101
Stalking0000100
Stealing142448853
Stealing by deceit0000200
Stealing from a vehicle4459110
Traffic1001321
Trespassing4413332
Vandalism4923532
Warrant arrest59613364
Warrant, search0010000
Weapons violation1000100
TOTALS13214812513612010871
Courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

Something to note is that these are not all of the calls the SPD received. These are the numbers of each type of report the police filed about incidents throughout the day.

If you would like to see a specific call at a certain time, you can search through the SPD’s calls on its website.