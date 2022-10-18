SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For people wondering what the day of a police force looks like, here are all the types of reports that the Springfield Police Department filed during 24-hour periods.

Ozarks First is working to give readers an in-depth look at crime trends and what is happening in Springfield.

Oct. 11, Tuesday — Compared to Monday’s reports, officers had a significant increase of abandoned vehicles, stealing, and vandalism to property reports on Tuesday.

Oct. 12, Wednesday — Domestic assaults tripled from Tuesday and drug reports reached their peak for the week on Wednesday. Stealing reports dropped drastically and stayed comparatively low for the rest of the week.

Oct. 13, Thursday — Abandoned vehicle calls ramped on Thursday up as the weekend grew closer. Auto thefts, stealing from vehicles, and reports of vehicles leaving scenes of accidents reached their peak on Thursday.

Oct. 14, Friday — No DWIs were reported on Friday, which is the only day of the week this happened. However, non-injury motor vehicle accident reports reached their peak this day.

Oct. 15, Saturday — With the weekend in full swing, abandoned vehicle reports reach their second-highest record, while residential burglaries and assaults reached their peak of the week.

Oct. 16, Sunday — Notably, no non-injury motor vehicle accidents were reported this day, though there were some accidents where people left the scene. DWIs reached their peak on Sunday.

Types of reports Mon., Oct. 10 Tue., Oct. 11 Wed., Oct. 12 Thu., Oct. 13 Fri., Oct. 14 Sat., Oct. 15 Sun., Oct. 16 Abuse of 911 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Abandoned vehicle 1 7 4 15 7 13 4 Animal call 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Assault 3 4 5 2 3 6 4 Assault, domestic 7 3 9 5 7 4 6 Assault, life threat 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Assist agency 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 Assist person 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auto theft, stolen vehicle 8 7 5 9 3 3 3 Burglary, commercial 1 1 2 2 0 3 0 Burglary, residential 5 2 2 1 4 6 1 Check vehicle 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 Check person 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 Check well-being 2 3 2 4 1 5 0 Child abuse, endangering 1 1 3 1 1 1 0 Child molestation 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Deceased person 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 Disturbance, domestic 3 3 0 1 2 1 2 Disturbance, general 0 1 1 0 1 3 0 Driving while intoxicated 1 1 3 3 0 1 4 Drugs, all activities 5 6 8 2 4 3 2 Elder abuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fail to return borrowed vehicle 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 False alarm 8 10 14 10 12 16 17 Fire 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Found property 2 3 1 3 3 2 0 Forgery 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 Forgery, prescription 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Fraudulent use of a credit card 0 1 0 1 3 1 0 Harassment 1 0 1 1 3 2 1 Identity theft 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Incomplete report entry 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 Indecent exposure 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Juvenile situation, noncriminal 0 1 1 2 0 1 0 Liquor law violation 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 Littering, illegal dumping 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lost property 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 Miscellaneous, all other 0 1 4 3 6 1 0 Missing person, adult 3 1 2 2 0 0 0 Missing person, juvenile 0 1 1 2 1 1 1 Motor vehicle accident 14 8 15 12 16 12 0 Motor vehicle accident, injury 3 5 1 0 2 0 1 Motor vehicle accident, leaving the scene 2 3 6 9 1 2 5 Motor vehicle accident, walk-in 5 4 4 3 4 0 0 Order of protection violation 0 2 1 2 1 0 0 Rape 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 Receiving stolen property 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Recovered vehicle 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Repossessed vehicle 6 4 0 1 1 0 0 Robbery, commercial 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Robbery, individual 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 Sex offense, all except rape 4 1 1 1 1 0 1 Stalking 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Stealing 14 24 4 8 8 5 3 Stealing by deceit 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Stealing from a vehicle 4 4 5 9 1 1 0 Traffic 1 0 0 1 3 2 1 Trespassing 4 4 1 3 3 3 2 Vandalism 4 9 2 3 5 3 2 Warrant arrest 5 9 6 13 3 6 4 Warrant, search 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Weapons violation 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 TOTALS 132 148 125 136 120 108 71 Courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

Something to note is that these are not all of the calls the SPD received. These are the numbers of each type of report the police filed about incidents throughout the day.

If you would like to see a specific call at a certain time, you can search through the SPD’s calls on its website.