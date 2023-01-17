OZARKS, Mo. — An Ozark man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.

Braden W McDonald, 36, of Ozark, was arrested by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12 and formally charged with nine felonies and three misdemeanors:

First-degree attempted sexual abuse.

First-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.

First-degree harassment.

Second-degree attempted statutory sodomy.

Second-degree attempted sexual trafficking of a child.

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in a ritual or ceremony.

Attempted use of a child in a sexual performance.

Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana to a person less than 17 years old.

Tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.

Misdemeanor of second-degree sexual misconduct.

Misdemeanor of third-degree kidnapping.

Misdemeanor of fourth-degree child molestation.

A probable cause statement filed by a Christian County detective laid out a narrative that connected McDonald with crimes committed between September and November of 2022.

On Jan. 12, the detective received a call from a 16-year-old who told him that they have been forced to expose themselves to McDonald. The detective traveled to a residence in Christian County around 11 a.m. the same day to meet the victim.

The victim reported that she had been forced to expose her breasts. The detective stopped the victim and got permission to have the three children interviewed by a forensic interviewer at the Child’s Advocacy Center in Springfield. The interview began at 1 p.m. that day.

In September, the victim and McDonald traveled to a gas station to get a soda, according to court documents. McDonald parked in a nearby business parking lot and demanded that the victim show her breasts. She refused and attempted to leave the vehicle, but he locked the doors and trapped her until she complied.

The victim said that similar incidents happened at her residence.

During the interview, the victim said that she was nervous about talking about what happened because McDonald threatened her and told her that he would make her life a “living hell” if she told anyone what happened, according to the court documents.

McDonald has not yet been scheduled for a court appearance. Ozarks First will be following this case and updating this article as it progresses.