CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — An Ozark man is accused of sexually assaulting a young child and several others over the course of decades.

Leo Evans, 69, of Ozark, was booked into the Christian County Jail on April 5 and was still there at the time of this writing. He is charged with seven felonies:

First-degree child molestation.

Sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

Five counts of second-degree aggravated child molestation.

According to court documents, the arrest and charges come after a sex toy was found in a child’s bedroom on Dec. 28, 2021. The child said Evans gave her the sex toy and told her to take her clothes off so that he can take photos. This practice started when the child was 4.

The child then gave details of multiple incidents in which Evans would have her watch pornography with him before physically and sexually assaulting her.

Evans denied everything in an interview with deputies.

In a probable cause statement, a deputy for the Christian County Sheriff’s Office recounts several other victims who have spoken out against Evans:

In 2006, Evans was charged with first-degree child molestation of a different child. However, he was found not guilty after the victim said she did not recall any incident of molestation. However, the victim disclosed details of Evans’ conduct that pointed toward him being attracted to children.

Two other victims came forward to deputies to report that they had been sexually assaulted by Evans when they were children.

In 2022, a 43-year-old said they had been sexually assaulted by Evans during their childhood.

A day after the 43-year-old made their report, a 19-year-old reported that Evans had molested them when they were 9.

Evans is being held on a $25,000 bond.