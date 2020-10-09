Organized crime in Oklahoma City, owner releases surveillance footage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma City are trying to catch suspects who allegedly used a child as a distraction while stealing nearly $3,000 worth of fabric.

The owner of the fabric market, Dragos Sescu, says it was clear these women had an organized plan.

While some distracted him at the back of the store, the others made their move at the front of the facility.

Two women acted as lookouts while the other ones were pulling fabric off the roll, folding it and shoving it under their dress or into a duffle bag.

The owner said this was all going on with a young child involved.

“She brought her up and was using her as a distraction as well, saying her sleeve is the kind of fabric she wanted to look at, once again distracting me from coming up here,” said Sescu.

Sescu believes this wasn’t a first-time crime for these women and shared his surveillance video in hopes it will serve as a warning to other business owners in the area.