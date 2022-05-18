CAMDENTON, Mo. – One of two men charged with first-degree murder in a shooting death at a Lake of the Ozarks bar a year ago has waived his arraignment and entered a not-guilty plea.

Chad Tariq Brewer, 29 of Jefferson City is accused of the death of Vonza Watson at Lazy Gators bar during the Memorial Day weekend of 2020.

He and Craig Hawkins, 23, also of Jefferson City, also face charges of armed criminal action.

A probable cause statement indicates security footage from the bar shows Watson being repeatedly hit with closed fists by Hawkins before he was shot by Brewer.

Video footage from a bar patron showed Brewer raise his arm, fire a handgun, and leave the scene. Deputies arrested Brewer outside the venue.

An investigation by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office found that a fight occurred shortly before the shooting between the victim and several others.

A trial date for Brewer has not yet been set. Hawkins is set for a jury trial in February 2023.