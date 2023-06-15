UPDATE 6/15/23:

An investigation team has identified the suspect in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting.

Wayne Edwin Simmons, 54, of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, was shot and killed by officers on the morning of June 14, according to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement was looking for him after he was identified as the suspect in an armed carjacking in Barton County the same day. When deputies tried to take him in, he shot at them and they returned fire.

Original article, published June 14, 2023:

DADE COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Barton and Cedar County arrived at a property on West Dade 72 Road to assist Dade County deputies in a stolen vehicle investigation.

The homeowner had told authorities they had found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle from Barton County in the barn on the property.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the stolen vehicle and discovered an armed subject in the barn.

Gunfire was exchanged, hitting the subject. Deputies performed lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

Investigators with the Bates, Cass and Henry County Sheriff’s Offices will be investigating the shooting along with the Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team.

The name of the subject has not yet been released.