REPUBLIC, Mo. — A Republic man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old boy who would not disclose where he received $400.

Adam Clark Dunlap, 43, of Republic, was formally charged with three felony counts of abuse o neglect of a child and was arrested on Dec. 1. Dunlap was jailed with a $25,000 bond and has since been bailed out.

According to court records, Dunlap is being accused of striking the victim several times with his hands and a belt and choke-holding him after the boy’s mother dropped him off at Dunlap’s home on Nov. 17.

On Nov. 28, an interview with the victim was held at the Child Advocacy Center in Springfield, where he described what happened.

After his mother found $400 in his possession, his mother took him to Dunlap’s home. The victim would not tell either adult where he received the money. Dunlap began striking him and choked him until he was unconscious.

He said that afterward, Dunlap retrieved barber shears and threatened to shave his hair, attempting to put him in a headlock. Unsuccessful, Dunlap then allegedly took the boy to a detached workshop at the property, opened two garage doors, and turned on a fan he had placed in front of the boy. The temperature outside was 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

At some point, the victim lied about how he got the money, stating that it was from a friend to be used for a gift card. Dunlap accepted the answer, closed the garage doors, and allowed the boy to go back inside.

“Now you know not to mess with me,” Dunlap allegedly said to the boy.

The boy’s mother told law enforcement that Dunlap has a history of physical abuse. Dunlap has been involved in several domestic assault and domestic disturbance cases in the past.

Dunlap has a motion hearing and an arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 7.