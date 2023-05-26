WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A Norwood man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman Thursday night.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, around 9:05 p.m. on May 25, officers responded to an East Jones Street location in Norwood on a report that a woman had been shot in the head.

The ensuing investigation found that Taylor Matthew Fisk had shot the woman in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fisk is being held at the Wright County Jail as he waits for charges to be filed.

The name of the victim has not been released. OzarksFirst will update this article when charges are filed and more information is released.