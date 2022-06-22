SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The woman who led police on a high-speed chase in Christian and Greene County, while driving at speeds of 100 miles per hour with no headlights, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

Gina Nunez pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. After a multi-county chase that ended with Nunez crashing her car and getting arrested, investigators found 134 grams of methamphetamine in her car, along with marijuana and a purse containing several knives.

The chase began on June 27, 2021, when Nunez was driving very slow on U.S. 65. She drove over spike strips in Ozark and then sped to Springfield, where Greene County deputies used a spike strip at 65 and Chestnut Expressway. Nunez then crashed onto Interstate 44. She was arrested, and authorities located the drugs, which Nunez would later admit were hers.

Nunez received a sentence of 12 years in federal prison without parole.