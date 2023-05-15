CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were arrested after Nixa police found a large amount of drugs at a residence.

Robert Allen Mitchell Jr., 35, of Nixa, and Melissa Ann Odinas, 26, of Las Vegas, Nevada, were both charged with ten felonies and three misdemeanors:

Five felony counts of first-degree drug trafficking.

Three felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

One felony count of delivery of a controlled substance except marijuana.

One felony count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.

Three misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Mitchell mugshot Melissa Odinas mugshot

According to court documents, Nixa Police Department officers made a traffic stop on May 5 and arrested someone who told them that they purchased heroin from Mitchell. With this information, officers got a search warrant for Mitchell’s home in Nixa.

Four people were removed from the residence, including a 15-year-old boy. Officers found an AR-15 rifle, a long-barrel shotgun and multiple handguns — two of them loaded. They also found multiple pre-packaged illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and a large amount of cash. When Mitchell was arrested, officers found a large amount of cash on him.

The suspected drugs the police found include:

Cocaine, 84 grams.

Fentanyl, 25 grams.

Heroin, 118.25 grams.

Methamphetamine, 443.5 grams.

Xanax, 45.75 grams.

LSD, 12 grams.

Mitchell and Odinas are being held at the Christian County Jail on a $100,000 bond. As of the morning of May 15, they were still in jail.