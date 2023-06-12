CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Nixa man is facing felonies after his alleged victim told police he blackmailed them with photos of them having sex.

Adam Timothy Reed, born in 1985, of Nixa, is charged with two felonies: sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

According to a probable cause statement written by Nixa police, the victim contacted the police and told them they had sexual contact twice with then-20-year-old Reed when they were 17. Reed allegedly took dozens of photos of them nude and having sex.

The victim said that Reed then sent them the photos and told them that if they told anyone about them having sex, the victim would be in trouble for having child pornography.

Police say they looked through the photos and identified both the victim and Reed. Metadata verified when and where the photos were taken.

A warrant was issued for Reed’s arrest and a $5,000 bond was set on June 9. However, Reed was not in the Christian County Jail at the time of this writing, July 12, 2023.