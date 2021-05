PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A husband and wife in Phelps County have died after a suspected murder-suicide.

A 73-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were found dead at a home near Rolla in the 11000 block of County Road 3160, according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office. Neither one was identified, but next of kin have not been notified.

Authorities say, based on a preliminary investigation, the husband killed his wife, then himself.

This is a developing story.