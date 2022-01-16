Murder in Shannon County leads to arrest of victim’s relative

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo.– One suspect has been arrested in Eminence after admitting to the murder of his relative.

On January 13, Shannon County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a deceased body located in a yard. On arrival, officers found it was the body of 48-year-old David Alley.

During the investigation, police say they found one person of interest in the death.

The next day, January 14, Everett Stubbert, 33, turned himself in.

Stubbert is being charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

No bond has been set for his charges.