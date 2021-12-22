Multiple Monday shootings, no suspect arrested in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– Multiple shootings on Monday in West Plains have led to at least one injury and no arrests.

At 5:51 p.m. on December 20, West Plains Police Department received reports of gunshots in the area of Walker Street. No evidence was found at the scene.

Eighteen minutes later, another report of shots fired was made, this time in the area of Grace Avenue and Woods Street. Bullet holes were discovered in a residence on the 200 block of Woods. Residents said a light-colored SUV fired four shots at the home.

While investigating the shooting, officers learned of a victim wounded at the time the first gunshots were reported. The victim did not report the incident and refused medical treatment at the time.

The suspect had approached the victim wearing a mask, displaying a handgun and ordered the victim to get into the light-colored SUV. When the victim refused he was shot at multiple times, with one shot striking his leg.

Officers believe both shootings are related. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crime has been asked to contact the West Plains Police Department at (417) 256-2244.