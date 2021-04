SALINE COUNTY, Mo.– A trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a drug bust during a traffic stop on Monday, April 5.

The trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 70 at mile marker 79 in Saline County. After searching the vehicle, the trooper found around 88 pounds of methamphetamine, $5,505 in cash, & a firearm.

According to MSHP, three people are in custody.