Mountain View woman pleads guilty to Social Security fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Mountain View woman who used a stolen identity to enroll in college has pleaded guilty to Social Security fraud.

Laura A. Oglesby, 48, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of intentionally furnishing false information to the Social Security Administration.

Oglesby admitted that she fraudulently applied for a Social Security card on January 14, 2016, using someone else’s personal identity information. On the same day, Oglesby also used the fraudulent social security card to obtain a Missouri driver’s license.

According to a press release, in 2017 Oglesby used the SSC to enroll at a university. She also applied and received financial aid to attend the university. Oglesby received $9,400 in federal student loans, $5,920 in Pell Grants, $337 for books purchased at the university’s bookstore, and $1,863 in finance charges.

Under the plea agreement, Oglesby must pay $17,521 in restitution to the university, as well as restitution to the victim of the identity theft.

Oglesby could face a sentence of up to five years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon Kempf. It was investigated by Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General and the Mountain View, Mo., Police Department.