MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stover was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.

Kyler Allen Gene Huff, 24, of Stover, Missouri, is charged with two felony counts of statutory sodomy with a person less than 12.

Kyler Huff mugshot

According to court documents obtained by OzarksFirst, Morgan County deputies responded to a call about a sex offense involving Huff on June 5. A woman called 911 to report that she had surveillance video of Huff inappropriately touching her 10-year-old daughter.

The video showed Huff touching himself while touching the child’s legs and feet on a couch around 2:27 a.m. Huff was a guest in the house.

The woman said she told her husband, who then confronted Huff about the incident. Huff allegedly told the husband, “Well, that’s what my dad did to me when I was little.”

The documents state that law enforcement interviewed the child. The child told them that there were multiple incidents in addition to the one caught on camera in which Huff inappropriately touched her while she was asleep. She said that Huff told her not to tell anyone about what happened “or else.”

Huff is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is a bond appearance hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 28 in the Versailles courthouse.