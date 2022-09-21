SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after a four-vehicle carjacking spree that spread across months.

Channing Mercelles Shockley, 28, of Springfield is being held in the Greene County Jail on suspicion of a series of carjackings that began in May of this year. According to police statements, Shockley is a suspect or person of interest in at least 10 auto theft incidents since May. However, he was only connected to four.

May 3

Around 2:45 p.m. on May 3, police responded to a report about an unknown man inside the caller’s 1994 Ford Explorer. The caller saw the man laying down between the front seats, hitting the ignition with a hammer. The caller yelled at the suspect, who go out of the vehicle and walked away. Inside, there were various tools, including damaged drill bits and a small wrench.

Police collected fingerprints, which the Missouri State Highway Patrol connected to Shockley.

August 12

According to a probable cause statement, Springfield police responded to a call about a person being run over by a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. When they arrived at a West Chestnut Expressway business, they found that a man had suffered a broken leg, broken teeth, and “significant road rash” after being run over by his own vehicle.

The victim had left the keys inside his 2009 Chevrolet Traverse while he was parked in front of the business. Another man got into the Traverse and began driving away. The victim jumped into the back window of the vehicle as it was pulling out of the lot. The victim fell and was run over.

Later that day, police found the stolen vehicle after the victim’s relatives located it. A man and woman were seen exiting the vehicle and leaving on foot.

When police returned to the business, they found a different stolen vehicle: a 2016 Ford Focus with a loaded handgun in the glovebox. Next to it was a picture of a man and a woman taken inside the vehicle. On the back was written “08/10/22.” Police used this photo and the business’ security cameras to identify Shockley.

August 21

A Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a stolen 2009 Honda CR-V around 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 21. The driver of the CR-V led the deputy on a pursuit around the city, reaching speeds up to 110 mph. Deputies eventually lost sight of the vehicle and when they regained a visual, the vehicle was abandoned.

Deputies found a gas station receipt in the vehicle. Law enforcement watched security footage from the gas station. They used this video to identify Shockley.

August 25-27

Police were processing a stolen Ford F-150 Raptor on Aug. 27 when they found a receipt to a fast food restaurant from Aug. 25. They watched that South Campbell Avenue restaurant’s security footage from around 12:50 p.m. to watch the man in the F-150 place his order. Police identified the man as Shockley.

Court

Charges against Shockley were filed on Sept. 5. Shockley was booked into the Greene County Jail on Sept. 20.

Shockley is formally charged with seven felony charges:

One count of vehicle hijacking causing serious physical injury.

Four counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

One count of first-degree property damage.

One count of resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of injury or death.

Shockley does not have a court date scheduled as of the time of this writing.