LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A Monett man connected with the death of a missing person has been placed on five years of supervised probation.

Ray Sterling Fryling, 56, of Monett was sentenced to four years in prison, but the judge suspended the imposition of the sentence and placed him on probation.

Fryling had been charged with murder in the death of Coy Cole, 52, of Miller, but murder charges were dropped. Charges of robbery, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and abandonment of corpse remained.

Fryling was arrested in 2019 after a search warrant at his property in Lawrence County turned up burned human remains believed to be Cole.