SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Eldridge man was sentenced to 30 years behind bars at his sentencing today, Sept. 20.

Shane Norman, 31, of Eldridge was charged with and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. In November 2020, Norman killed 33-year-old Nathan Young in Webster County. He was arrested in March of 2021.

In November 2020, Young’s body was found in a creek bed in Webster County. He had been shot with a shotgun. His head, hands and feet were removed and his body was burned. It was later found that Norman dismembered Young because he wanted to hide the identity of the body.

The two men knew each other. Norman worked for Young at his welding business.