SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The third, and possibly final day of the trial of Rebecca Ruud begins Wednesday in Springfield. Rebecca Ruud is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse in the 2017 death of her teenage daughter, Savannah Leckie.

It was Ruud who called authorities to report Leckie missing in the summer of 2017. She married Robert Peat, Jr. the day Savannah’s remains were found in a burn pile on the farm where they lived in Ozark County.

Tuesday brought testimony from Robert Peat, Jr. and from Leckie’s adoptive mother. Read more about what happened on day two of the trial in our previous story.

On day one of Ruud’s trial, the judge heard a tape of Ruud telling a lawyer she burned Savannah’s body. Defense attorneys for Ruud said they want to convince the judge Savannah was already dead when her body was burned.

Prosecutors claim that Wednesday, they will call witnesses who can testify that Ruud killed Leckie.

Since this is a bench trial, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden will make a ruling based on the evidence and will hand down the sentence. Holden may rule the week of the trial but can also take the case under advisement and rule at a later time.