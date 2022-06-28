We will stream the trial in the player at the top of this page when it begins at 9:30 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The trial for an Ozark County woman who is accused of killing and dismembering her teenage daughter began Monday morning in a Greene County courtroom. Rebecca Ruud is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

Monday Ruud’s defense attorneys acknowledged that Ruud admitted to burning her 16-year-old daughter Savannah Leckie’s body in 2017, but said Ruud did not kill Leckie. It was Ruud who reported Leckie missing from their home near Theodosia.

Also on Monday prosecutors played a recording between Rebecca Ruud and her lawyer where Ruud admits to burning her daughter’s body. On the tape, Ruud said her daughter killed herself. Ruud then admitted to finding her body and taking it to a burn pile.

Ruud’s bench trial is expected to last until Wednesday or Thursday. Prosecutors said they will call Robert Peat, Jr. to the stand. Ruud married Peat Jr. the day Leckie’s remains were found. He is currently facing the same charges as Ruud. A trial date has not been set for Peat Jr.

Since this is a bench trial, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden will make a ruling based on the evidence and will hand down the sentence. Holden may rule the week of the trial but can also take the case under advisement and rule at a later time.