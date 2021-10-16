Missouri man given to 16 life sentences for child sex abuse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 16 concurrent life sentences plus 107 years in prison for dozens of sex crimes involving children.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office announced Friday that 56-year-old Stephen Turner was sentenced after being found guilty in July of 33 felony charges, including statutory rape and use of a child in sexual performance.

Court records say the crimes were committed against at least five children over 14 years. Three of the victims told police the abuse began when they were as young as 4.

The abuse occurred in different residences across Jackson County.