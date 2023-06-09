MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A couple was arrested after police say mushrooms were found in their car and charged after one allegedly tried to flush nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills down a jail toilet.

Bryant Davis, born in 1974, of Kaiser, Missouri, is charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Donna Davis, born in 1973, of Kaiser, Missouri, is charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Donna Davis mugshot Bryant Davis mugshot

According to a probable cause statement, a Miller County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop at 2:25 p.m. on June 5 because a vehicle was following another too closely and traveling over the line on the side of the road.

Donna was the driver and Bryant was the passenger. “They were very talkative, controlled the conversation, and only wanted to talk about their new food business ventures,” the press release reads. They also gave conflicted timelines about a recent trip to St. Louis, which they were driving back from. The deputy became suspicious and asked to search the vehicle, which the Davises denied. A K9 unit was called.

Court documents say Bryant exited the vehicle and a $1 bill with cocaine residue was found in his pocket. He was arrested at 2:53 p.m. The deputy then searched the vehicle and reportedly found 13.7 grams of what appeared to be psilocybin mushrooms in a bag next to documents with Donna’s name on them.

At the Miller County Jail, Bryant asked to go to the bathroom, where he successfully disposed of a bag in the toilet, according to the PC statement. The bag was removed from the plumbing with a makeshift rod. The bag was found to contain 971 bills that appeared to be counterfeit Percocet pills with fentanyl. Deputies say Bryant admitted the pills had fentanyl and that he had them for personal use.