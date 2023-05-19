SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man accused of stealing golf gear from a garage on Sunday, May 14, was arrested after selling a club to a sporting goods store.

Michael Paul Glenn, 45, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with a felony count of first-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of stealing on May 18.

According to court documents, Greene County deputies were called to South Forrest Heights Avenue outside of Springfield city limits to respond to a report of items being stolen from a garage on May 15.

The caller said that on May 14, his outdoor security camera recorded a man entering his garage around 11 p.m. while he and his family were home and leaving with a $400 golf club, a Ping G425 Max Driver.

At 11:16 p.m., the man entered the garage a second time and left with a pair of $150 Nike golf cleats. The second time, another person was with the man. In the security footage, that person yelled “MIKE!” and the man turned around to acknowledge them. They left together on a sport bike.

The day after, the caller contacted Play It Again Sports in Springfield and asked if the golf club was sold to them. The owner of the store confirmed that he purchased a matching club that morning from a man named Michael Glenn, who was a regular customer.

Glenn was identified and arrested three days later. He admitted to the police that he stole the club and shoes. He also said that he and his wife were riding their motorcycle in the area and said that he stole the items because he needed the money. While he was stealing the items, his wife yelled his name to get him to stop.

Glenn is being held at the Greene County Jail on a $10,000 as of the time of this writing. He was not yet scheduled for a court appearance.