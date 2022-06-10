SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The jury deliberation has come to an end in the case of a Springfield woman accused of running over another woman with her car on Campbell Avenue in 2018.

The jury found defendant Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder and guilty of armed criminal action Friday.

McKeown’s defense said they plan to file a motion for a new trial. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 2.

McKeown’s trial has remained ongoing this week, hearing arguments from the defense and prosecution along with numerous witnesses.

Elizabeth McKeown was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after crashing into the car of Barbara Foster and running over Foster with her vehicle in November 2018.

The jury was told to find McKeown not guilty of first-degree murder if they believed the defense proved McKeown had acted due to involuntary intoxication which deprived her of the ability to realize the wrongfulness of conduct.

The jury also had the option to instead find McKeown guilty of involuntary manslaughter and criminal negligence.

The trial began on June 6, with opening statements and witness testimony beginning on June 7.

Witnesses called to the stand included McKeown’s ex-husband, daughter, an Uber driver who witnessed the crash, the Greene County Medical Examiner, a pharmaceutical expert, a clinical psychologist, and a forensic psychologist.

The defense chose not to bring McKeown to the stand to testify on her own behalf.

Both defense and prosecution agreed that McKeown was driving her vehicle under the influence at the time of the incident, likely from cough syrup. The defense argued that McKeown was suffering from a rare liver condition which, in reaction to dextromethorphan contained in the cough syrup, caused her to have strong reactions including psychosis and hallucinations.

McKeown did not test positive for alcohol but did have an irregularly high level of dextromethorphan in her body after the crash.