SADDLEBROOK, Mo. – A perimeter has been set up and a search is underway near Saddlebrook for a man wanted on felony warrants from Arkansas.

Law enforcement officials from Branson, Taney, Stone and Christian counties, Highway Patrol Troop D and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for the man after he ditched his car on Dry Hollow Road and ran into the woods after a three-county pursuit.

Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said the pursuit began in Branson and went through Stone County and into Christian County before the driver took off into a wooded area near a community off U.S. 65 about halfway between Branson and Ozark.

He has not been identified by officials but is wanted on warrants for probation violations and has a lengthy felony arrest record.

