CAMDENTON, Mo. – Camden County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in a deadly hit and run.

Deputies received a call late in the evening on Aug. 30 from a woman who said her boyfriend was hit by a truck in their driveway on Georgene Road. Deputies found the body of 43-year-old Michael Varney on the front porch of his home when they arrived.

Investigators said they discovered Varney had been in an argument with his roommate earlier in the day. Witnesses described the argument as “volatile.” Witnesses also told police a vehicle hit Varney on the front porch of the home and then drove away.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Jordan Jones. Jones is from Camdenton and is also known to spend time in Macks Creek, Lebanon and the Lake of the Ozarks area. Jones could be driving a late 1990s green or teal extended cab Chevrolet pickup truck, which may have front-end damage.

According to the Camden County Sheriff, Jones has an active warrant.

Anyone who has information about where Jones might be should call the Camden County Sheriff at 573-346-2243.