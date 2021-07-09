Man with multiple warrants arrested in southern Missouri

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A fugitive accused of shooting at deputies in Arkansas has been arrested in Barry County, Missouri.

According to a news release from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Reagan was trying to kidnap a person in Carroll County, and when deputies arrived, Regan fired his rifle at them and then fled into the woods.

On Wednesday, July 7, deputies from Barry County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance while following up a vehicle that was driven by Reagan during a traffic stop in Eagle Rock when Reagan fled on foot. Stone County Deputies responded with them to a residence at 5621 East Hwy 86 in Lampe, Mo.

When they arrived on the scene evidence, led deputies to believe Regan was inside the residence. A perimeter was formed around the residence and additional Deputies responded.

Officers from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and U.S. Marshals all responded to assist. After several hours, they were able to reach Reagan on the phone. They convinced him to walk out with his hands up and surrender without incident.

Regan is currently being held at the Stone County Jail on multiple warrants from both Missouri and Arkansas.

Warrants in Missouri:

Parole violation on a dangerous drug charge

Unlawful use of a weapon

Property damage

Driving while revoked.

Warrants in Arkansas: