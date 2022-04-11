SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greggory Erwin, who hit several patrol cars during a chase on Interstate 44 in early 2022 and faces multiple charges has pleaded guilty.

Erwin faced three felony resisting arrest charges and one misdemeanor DWI charge and pleaded guilty Friday, April 8, 2022. His sentencing is scheduled for May 27, 2022.

According to a probable cause statement, the incident started when Republic Police began to chase a Chevy Equinox after the driver hit a Republic police car. The driver was identified as Erwin and Republic Police would eventually end the pursuit. However, Greene County Deputies found Erwin’s vehicle on the Eastbound shoulder of I-44 near Glenstone Avenue with Erwin passed out in the driver’s seat.

Erwin woke up and led Greene County Deputies on a chase. Court documents say the Equinox swerved in and out of traffic, going more than 100 miles per hour and nearly hitting several cars.

The chase continued into Webster County, which was when Webster County Deputies took over the pursuit.

Court documents said as Erwin took exit 107, he hit a guardrail and came to a stop. Deputies pinned Erwin’s car in, but he reversed, hitting a Greene County patrol car, according to the probable cause statement.

The Greene County deputy whose car was hit pinned the Equinox against the guardrail, but deputies say Erwin continued to drive forward in order to escape before reversing and hitting the deputy’s car again. That’s when a Lieutenant arrived and fired “bean bag” rounds into the Equinox, hitting Erwin in the shoulder.

Deputies arrested Erwin and a breathalyzer test showed he had a .271 blood-alcohol level.