POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Prosecutors have charged a Halfway man in his wife’s death early Tuesday, May 17, 2022, despite the man’s claims that she committed suicide.

Lucky Johnson, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Darrianna Johnson at their home on South 207th Road near Halfway

According to a probable cause statement, the 27-year-old woman was found by detectives lying on her bed with a shotgun by her side, aimed at her head.

Investigators say, however, that the nature of her injuries and the position of the weapon were inconsistent with suicide.

Additionally, they said powder/gas stains were found in a fold of a sheet and the wound was not consistent with a contact shot.

Court documents state that Lucky Johnson told investigators he was asleep with his wife in bed when he was awakened by a gunshot and found she had shot herself.

He said he collected himself and called 911, but investigators said phone records show he first called another woman who later told a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper that she and the Johnsons were in a relationship.

When confronted with this inconsistency, Johnson asked to speak to a lawyer, the documents say.

He was arrested and charged on Tuesday and is being held in the Polk County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.