Man shot near Grant Beach park dies of gunshot wound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person who was shot near Grant Beach Park on Thursday, June 10, has died.

Springfield Police were dispatched to 1403 N. Broadway after a 911 caller reported that a man was shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital.

On Saturday, June 19, the man died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Travis D. Rogers, 44, of Springfield. One suspect has been identified but has not been located yet.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).