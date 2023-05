SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was shot on the 1100 block of North West Avenue this morning and taken to the hospital.

Cris Swaters, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that officers were called out to the address in northwest Springfield to respond to an assault.

When they arrived, they found the man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital and was stable as of this morning.

OzarksFirst will update this article as more information about the shooting is released.