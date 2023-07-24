LEBANON, Mo. — A man was shot in Lebanon on Sunday, July 23.

According to a press release from the City of Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department officers were called to Amy Drive to investigate a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to the hospital.

A suspect was identified and the investigation is ongoing, the press release reads, but no mention of whether the suspect was arrested was made. However, a police spokesperson said the LPD believes this to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Calls to the LPD have not yet been returned. OzarksFirst will update this article as more information becomes available.