SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was shot and killed by an unknown person and taken to a hospital Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to the 3400 block of South Virginia shortly after 11 p.m. June 15 to respond to a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found a man shot. CPR was performed on the scene until they could take the man to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

The shooting suspect fled in a vehicle. Police are still looking for the suspect.

