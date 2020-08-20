Man sentenced to life for 1993 death of Missouri girl

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty in the 1993 death of a 9-year-old girl who was snatched from her bus stop, sexually abused, starved and left to die in a wildlife area.

After his plea Thursday, 63-year-old Earl Cox was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Cox wasn’t charged until 2019 after DNA on a piece of Angie Housman’s clothing linked him to the death.

Cox was a convicted pedophile who had been dishonorably discharged from the Air Force for molesting young girls.

He was released from prison in a separate child abuse case 11 months before Angie was killed.