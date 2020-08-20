Man sentenced to life for 1993 death of Missouri girl

Crime

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty in the 1993 death of a 9-year-old girl who was snatched from her bus stop, sexually abused, starved and left to die in a wildlife area.

After his plea Thursday, 63-year-old Earl Cox was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Cox wasn’t charged until 2019 after DNA on a piece of Angie Housman’s clothing linked him to the death.

Cox was a convicted pedophile who had been dishonorably discharged from the Air Force for molesting young girls.

He was released from prison in a separate child abuse case 11 months before Angie was killed. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties