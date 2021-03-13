Man sentenced to 7 years in shooting death of Columbia woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia man who shot and killed an 18-year-old woman as she sat in a car has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Javion Wallace-Lawhorn was sentenced after he entered an Alford plea Friday to involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault.

He originally was charged with second-degree murder and four other charges in the death of Nadria Wright. Her friend, 28-year-old Sam Baldwin, was seriously injured in the shooting in September 2019.

Police say Wallace-Lawhorn pulled up to a car Wright and Baldwin were in and fired into their vehicle. Police say the two man had a longstanding feud.