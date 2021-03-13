Man sentenced to 7 years in shooting death of Columbia woman

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia man who shot and killed an 18-year-old woman as she sat in a car has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Javion Wallace-Lawhorn was sentenced after he entered an Alford plea Friday to involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault.

He originally was charged with second-degree murder and four other charges in the death of Nadria Wright. Her friend, 28-year-old Sam Baldwin, was seriously injured in the shooting in September 2019.

Police say Wallace-Lawhorn pulled up to a car Wright and Baldwin were in and fired into their vehicle. Police say the two man had a longstanding feud.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now