Man sentenced to 40 years in death of Somali teen at mosque

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a teenager outside a Kansas City mosque.

Prosecutors said Ahmed Aden intentionally drove into 15-year-old Abdisamad Sheikh-Hussein, a Somali student, in December 2014. The teenager’s legs were nearly severed when he was hit as he left the Somali Center of Kansas City.

Aden entered an Alford plea in December to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Aden told investigators after his arrest that he was looking for men who had threatened him earlier and mistakenly thought the boy was one of those men.